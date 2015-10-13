Lompoc Valley Medical Center Names David Greenberg Assistant Medical Director or Champion Center

Advice

Dr. David G. Greenberg has joined the staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, to provide care in the areas of addiction medicine and to serve as the assistant medical director of the Champion Center.

For the past year, Dr. Greenberg has worked with administrators at the Champion Center, LVMC’s hospital-based chemical dependency rehabilitation facility, assisting with the development of clinical protocols.

He will also provide the Lompoc community with addiction medicine treatment via a clinic temporarily located in the office of Dr. Gilbert Andersen.

Dr. Greenberg attended the University of California, Davis School of Medicine and served in the U.S. Army for five years as an intern, anesthesia resident, a psychiatric ward officer and an infantry brigade surgeon.

Board certified in addiction medicine, he has an extensive career in the field. He has served on physicians' health and well being committees for various healthcare organizations.

Dr. Greenberg also served for five years as a department chair for the mental health, chronic pain and addiction services for a large Arizona based staff model/HMO.

From 1986–1990, Dr. Greenberg worked as an investigator for the Arizona Medical Board and subsequently served as its chief medical investigator and assistant executive director.

For two decades, Dr. Greenberg was involved with the Arizona Medical Board's Monitored Aftercare Program contract, which serves medical participants who are recovering from chemical dependency and other associated diagnoses.

Dr. Greenberg has expertise in evaluation and monitoring of high risk workers returning to the workplace after medical, surgical, mental health or substance abuse related events.

In addition to healthcare workers, Dr. Greenberg has also been responsible for the evaluation and monitoring of other high risk workers in fields as diverse as mining, commercial fishing, logging, manufacturing, transportation, information technology, service workers and construction, to include civilian nuclear facility construction workers, as well as assisting in the military's nuclear clearance process.

He has served previously as a consultant for private health care entities as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, DEA and the FBI concerning the fields of addiction and pain medicine and fraud related to those fields.

— Nora K. Wallace is the public relations coordinator for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.