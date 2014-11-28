Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Now Offers MyHealth Online Patient Portal

By Nora Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center | November 28, 2014 | 12:27 p.m.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is now offering MyHealth Patient Portal, an online tool allowing patients the flexibility of accessing health information and other resources from virtually anywhere.

Patients age 18 or older may use the free portal, at Lompocvmc.com/myhealth, to see their personal visit history and discharge information; review lab and radiology results; see medical allergies; get lists of prescription medications and view any other personal information via a secure online system.

Patients entering Lompoc Valley Medical Center can sign up for their personal account at the time of registration. It is important that patients provide their personal email address to complete the Patient Portal registration process.

“We want patients to have access at home to their lab work and diagnostic results,” said registered nurse Sasha Keller, medical/surgical nurse manager at LVMC. ”They can pull up the results at home and become active participants in their care.”

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Patient Portal specialist will assist with the registration.

“The Patient Portal specialist will support and assist the patient through the registration process,” Keller says.

MyHealth also allows a person to access information for family members, or individuals for whom they provide care, if permission is given. Information may be downloaded as well.

Patients registering will need to create a username and password, and also provide a birthdate and email address. A confirmation email will be sent, with a verification link and security code.

Patient information from Jan. 9, 2012, to the present is available on Patient Portal.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is committed to protecting the privacy of its patients and all email addresses remain confidential.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

