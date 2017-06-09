Lompoc Valley Medical Center Passes State Validation Survey

Lompoc Valley Medical Center leaders say the facility has passed a three-day validation survey conducted by the state.

The California Health and Human Services Agency Department of Public Health returned after finding several flaws during an inspection earlier this year.

This week’s exam provided a different result, as state surveyors deemed, “The hospital is in substantial compliance,” Lompoc hospital representatives announced this week.

The hospital has passed three other unannounced licensing surveys in the past 11 months, Lompoc Valley hospital officials noted.

“All of the recommendations that the validation surveyors made were implemented by May 5, and we were just waiting for their return,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said Friday.

The February survey cited several deficiencies in a 128-page report, and two regulatory agencies threatened to terminate the facility's Medicare and Medi-Cal coverage.

Deficiencies ranged from food stored at improper temperatures and an unattended computer screen revealing a patient’s health information to a lack of proper documentation on medications and incorrect environmental conditions for the hospital.

In another instance, evaluators cited the hospital since staff was 1 minute late conducting a pain assessment within the required 60 minutes for one patient amid a review of 33 medical charts, Raggio said.

Another deficiency criticized emergency supply meals, noting the facility had peanut butter and jelly but lacked a recipe for how much should be used.

“There has never ever been any compromising of patient care here,” Raggio told Noozhawk.

Hospital leaders said many of the items had been fixed before the team left after the first inspection, with the rest done by early May.

Lompoc’s hospital is operated by a special district with a five-person board of directors. Raggio has led the organization since 1998, but has worked for the district since 1980.

