Friday, October 12 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Picks Veteran Health-Care CEO as Finalist

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 12, 2018 | 5:12 p.m.
Stephen Popkin Click to view larger
Stephen Popkin

A long-time leader of Southern California hospitals and health-care organizations has been selected to helm the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Stephen Popkin has been identified as the finalist to replace Jim Raggio when the chief executive officer retires after 20 years leading the hospital district and 38 years working for it.

Final details of the contract will be discussed and approved during the Lompoc Healthcare District board of directors meeting Oct. 25.

Popkin is chief executive officer of Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, a nonprofit, 193-bed, acute-care community hospital in Riverside. The hospital has a neonatal intensive care unit, a bariatric surgery unit, and a joint replacement center. 

LVMC board Chairman Ray Down said the board conducted a comprehensive national search for a new CEO, with an emphasis on California hospital executives.

“Mr. Popkin brings extensive experience as a community hospital administrator in Southern California,” Down said. “His interactions with his hospital staff and medical staff indicates that he has the skills to continue to move forward with the strategic initiatives underway at LVMC as well as provide expertise in other activities that will contribute to improving the healthcare delivery system in the Lompoc Valley.”

“We look forward to him joining our system in January 2019.”

Popkin has more than 32 years of experience in senior health-care management, including 18 years as a chief executive officer.

"When I became aware of this opportunity, it checked all of the boxes I was looking for, namely the chance to be part of a close-knit community, and expand and enhance its access to high-quality health care,” Popkin said. “From what I see, LVMC has had excellent leadership, and I look forward to building upon that to help LVMC reach the next level in service to its patients and to its community.”

Popkin has worked with for-profit and nonprofit hospitals, health-care systems, medical groups and management-services organizations. He has expertise in hospital operations, quality-of-care improvement, physician/medical staff relations and managed care.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University at Fullerton and his master’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles.

Raggio initially intended to retire June 30, but has agreed to stay on the job for the rest of the year.

“The leadership Mr. Raggio has provided has been instrumental in making LVMC one of the most respected hospital districts in California,” Down said.  

The new leader comes as the Lompoc hospital representatives explore acquiring Sansum Clinic's Lompoc facility and reopening the urgent care for patients..

Lompoc’s hospital is operated by California’s first special district focused health care, which was created in 1946. Today the district operates a 60-bed general acute-care hospital; a 110-bed comprehensive rehabilitation and skilled-nursing facility, and a variety of outpatient services. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 