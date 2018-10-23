Lompoc Valley Medical Center Receives CenCal Provider Award

Lompoc Valley Medical Center: Physician Services has been named a top Family Practice Performer by CenCal Health.

CenCal Health administers the Medi-Cal program in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. There are about 1,100 CenCal members using Physician Services for Primary Care needs.

CenCal Provider Services representative Cathy Slaughter recently presented the award to a group of physicians and staff at the practice, formerly known as Valley Medical Group, at 136 N. Third St.

The award was for the top 2017 Family Practice Performer in the organization’s incentive program.It recognizes practices from throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties for providing high-quality healthcare.

“This is a program which looks at the utilization and quality of services given to CenCal Health members,” Slaughter said.

She lauded Physician Services for enabling CenCal members to have access to preventative care visits and after-hours availability to healthcare providers.

“By doing that, we’re keeping them out of the emergency room,” she said. “There’s better coordination of care for members. We encourage keeping the cost of members’ healthcare down, while still providing quality healthcare.”

Certified physician assistant Paul Fry, LVMC Physician Services’ director of ambulatory care, said it was particularly rewarding to have Dr. William Gausman on hand to receive the award along with his colleagues Drs. Brian Taber and Christopher Lumsdaine, and Physician Services staff.

Dr. Gausman was a founder of the original Valley Medical Group and has practiced family medicine in Lompoc for 60 years.

“The importance of primary care cannot be understated in this community or in the healthcare system as a whole,” Fry said.

“We are so fortunate to have the year in and year out dedication of our family medicine doctors, physician assistants, nurses and medical assistants,” he said. “It was great to see them honored by CenCal for the excellent work that we see them do every day.”

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.