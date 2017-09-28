Lompoc Valley Medical Center Taps New Chief Nurse Executive

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio announced this week that Yvette Cope has been selected as the healthcare district’s new chief nurse executive.

Cope, a registered nurse who holds a master of science degree in nursing, will replace retiring Chief Nurse Executive Jayne Scalise as of Jan. 1. Cope is currently LVMC’s assistant nurse executive. Cope joined the LVMC staff in 2010.

“During the past seven years, Yvette has been a vocal champion for nursing and a tremendous patient advocate,” Raggio said.

“She has gained the respect of her colleagues at LVMC, the Board of Directors and our medical staff. We are very excited about her assuming her new role on Jan. 1, 2018,” he said.

“I am so excited about this opportunity,” Cope said. “I promise to always do my very best for our patients, community and staff.”

Cope said she has experienced exponential growth in the past seven years, including “taking on new – and unimagined – responsibilities and learning new aspects of nursing administration through practical experience and the classroom.”

Cope holds a bachelor of science degree with a concentration in nursing administration from Kent State University in Ohio. She earned her MSN from the California State University at Dominguez Hills and is currently studying for her Advance Nurse Executive Board Certification.

She plans to begin a doctorate program next year in nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.

While at LVMC, Cope has also served as the director of the medical-surgical unit; director of the critical care unit and director of the emergency department.

In 2014, she became the assistant nurse executive, and her duties included overseeing the clinical and financial operations of the acute nursing departments; supervising the hospital’s Structured Interdisciplinary Bedside Rounding team, and serving as project leader of the Acute Stroke-Ready Hospital Program.

Cope previously worked at Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Duke University Hospital in North Carolina, and Maui Memorial Hospital. She began her career in Ohio as a certified nurse assistant.

Cope is currently vice president of Central Coast Nurse Professionals; is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lompoc Valley and was Nurse of the Year in 2008 at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

— Nora K. Wallace, Lompoc for Valley Medical Center.