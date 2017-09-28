Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:48 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Taps New Chief Nurse Executive

By Nora K. Wallace, Lompoc for Valley Medical Center | September 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Yvette Cope Click to view larger
Yvette Cope

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio announced this week that Yvette Cope has been selected as the healthcare district’s new chief nurse executive.

 

Cope, a registered nurse who holds a master of science degree in nursing, will replace retiring Chief Nurse Executive Jayne Scalise as of Jan. 1. Cope is currently LVMC’s assistant nurse executive. Cope joined the LVMC staff in 2010.

“During the past seven years, Yvette has been a vocal champion for nursing and a tremendous patient advocate,” Raggio said.

“She has gained the respect of her colleagues at LVMC, the Board of Directors and our medical staff. We are very excited about her assuming her new role on Jan. 1, 2018,” he said.

“I am so excited about this opportunity,” Cope said. “I promise to always do my very best for our patients, community and staff.”

Cope said she has experienced exponential growth in the past seven years, including “taking on new – and unimagined – responsibilities and learning new aspects of nursing administration through practical experience and the classroom.”

Cope holds a bachelor of science degree with a concentration in nursing administration from Kent State University in Ohio. She earned her MSN from the California State University at Dominguez Hills and is currently studying for her Advance Nurse Executive Board Certification.

She plans to begin a doctorate program next year in nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.

While at LVMC, Cope has also served as the director of the medical-surgical unit; director of the critical care unit and director of the emergency department.

In 2014, she became the assistant nurse executive, and her duties included overseeing the clinical and financial operations of the acute nursing departments; supervising the hospital’s Structured Interdisciplinary Bedside Rounding team, and serving as project leader of the Acute Stroke-Ready Hospital Program.

Cope previously worked at Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Duke University Hospital in North Carolina, and Maui Memorial Hospital. She began her career in Ohio as a certified nurse assistant.

Cope is currently vice president of Central Coast Nurse Professionals; is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lompoc Valley and was Nurse of the Year in 2008 at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

— Nora K. Wallace, Lompoc for Valley Medical Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 