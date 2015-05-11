Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee Donates $1,000 to High School Auto Shop Program

The Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee presented a donation of $1,000 to Lompoc High School’s Auto Shop program, jointly from the Motorsports Committee and the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

This donation was made to assist the Auto Shop program in providing the students with supplies and expenses for their participation in national automotive education contests.

The students from Lompoc High’s Auto Shop program recently participated in the Ford Motor Company/AAA Student Auto Skills competition and won first place in the California competition.

The Motorsports Committee will continue to support the Lompoc High Auto Shop program in teaching students teamwork and career skills.

— Carl Creel is chairman of the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park Project.