Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee Honors Longtime Supporter Jasper Cardinale

Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee Chariman Carl Creel presented Haggen Store Manager Jasper Cardinale with a Hometown Hero award for his help in creating and sponsoring the Great American Car Show for the past four years.

Cardinale came up with the original concept, arranged the location and donated supplies for the show each year. He will be leaving the Lompoc store and will be working closer to home in Arroyo Grande.

Creel stated that Cardinale’s unwavering support helped the Motorsports Committee to put on a good car show annually. Creel also stated that Cardinale's relocation will be a loss to the community.

“He stepped up to help local causes in Lompoc and on Vandenberg Air Force Base without hesitation," Creel said. “Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee has been blessed to have the support of many fine local individuals and businesses. As we continue to move forward, we have to acknowledge that we could not do so without the community’s support.”

— Ryan Bruemmer represents Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee.