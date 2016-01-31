Lompoc Artist Catalina McIsaac Named 6th Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize Recipient

A three-time nominee for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize was named the sixth winner of the award Sunday afternoon, in recognition of her use of art to promote nonviolence.

Lompoc artist Catalina McIsaac is the founder of The Peace Chair Project, whose motto is “Making space for peace, one chair at a time.” She was named the recipient of the 2015 award near the end of an afternoon ceremony at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.

“I think everyone knows how difficult it is to work for peace,” she said in accepting the honor. “It’s incredibly rewarding but it is incredibly difficult.

“There are so many challenges, and as an individual I find that keeping that momentum, keeping that goal is challenging. It is things like this, this kind of support, that keeps you thinking it’s possible.”

McIsaac is chief executive officer and founder of Art, Peace, Imagine (API), which works to spread awareness and appreciation for art and peace.

The program began in 2009 as The Peace Chair Project. Youths from Los Prietos Boys Camp painted the chairs that provide a creative space for nonpunitive conflict resolution. Chairs have been placed in the Santa Barbara Central Library and other locales.

McIsaac, who also was nominated in 2010 and 2014, took the local peace project to India, where the chairs became benches and the artists were girls from the Piyali Learning Center in Piyali Junction in West Bengal state.

The school was established to provide girls with a haven from the harsh reality of their lives. In India, girls are married as young as age 12, and only 57 percent of girls can read and write.

McIsaac also recognized those who worked with her on Art, Peace, Imagine.

“We all experienced what it is to work for peace in a very human level, and I am so grateful,” she said. “Art is an incredible track to the lead the train to peace.”

Before the winner was announced, Peace Prize committee members introduced the 10 nominees.

Along with McIsaac, the other nominees were:

» Church volunteer Victor Bobo

» ​Rev. Thomas Brandenberg, at-risk youth mentor and associate pastor at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Lompoc

» Language director Carmen Chavez, principal of Hapgood School in Lompoc

» ​Vandenberg Village Association president Steve Heuring

» Dr. Farooq Husayn, director of pediatrics at Sansum Clinic’s Lompoc branch, and Islamic Center of Lompoc president

» Lompoc Valley Haven director Susan Lindman

» Yoga instructor Virginia Traylor

» Lompoc Police Chief Patrick Walsh

» Santa Barbara City College professor Joe White, creator of “A Year Without War”

Organizers also recognized previous years’ nominees.

“The community loves you, appreciates you and honors you,” said Allie Kay Spaulding, one of the Peace Prize committee members. “With this small ceremony we hope this comes through to you loud and clear.”

Cabrillo High School counselor Lauren Pressman, the 2014 Peace Price winner, announced her replacement after reflecting on the past year, and the role of the award.

“I think it’s really important,” she said. “The activities that everyone does, the nominees and all the people that we don’t see here but are doing things daily in the community, are so varied.”

Difference makers range from something as small as smiling at a stranger or larger projects like those of the nominees, Pressman continued, noting challenges facing local communities such as Santa Maria.

“I think when you hear about what everyone is doing, it does give us hope,” she added.

This marked the sixth time the Vandenberg Village church has awarded the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, which is made of black oak, copper and ceramic, and stands 2 feet high. Pressman joked that the award is half her height.

Winners’ names are engraved on the trophy, which they keep for a year before handing it over to the next recipient.

Each fall, community members and organizations make nominations of individuals who “have contributed to the peace, harmony and understanding of the Lompoc community” and a Peace Prize committee from the church selects the recipient.

The idea for the annual Peace Prize arose during a 2009 church brainstorming session and was embraced by the congregation the next year. The Peace Prize was dedicated during a worship service in August 2010, and first awarded at a ceremony in early 2011.

