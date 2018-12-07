Lompoc Valley Parade Carries Christmas Spirit Down H Street

Dozens of people walk, dance, and ride their way through town in their festive costumes

Waiting for the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade to start provides a perfect chance for participants in the Lompoc Mini Storage entry to pose for a selfie. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc Youth Football cheerleaders perform along the route for the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade on Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Riders in the La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School's entry dance and clap as the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade travels south on H Street Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Noah Boler, 2, rides a bike decorated with lights in the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade as part of the entry for the Crossroads Community Church. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Garcia Dance Studio's youngest members ride the route for the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade on Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc High School Dance Line member Eveline Martinez, an 11th grader, stands near the start of the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade on Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Councilman Jim Mosby dons a Santa coat for his ride in the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade with family members on an entry that included inflatables, lights and a bubble machine Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade delivered a “Miracle on H Street” Friday night.

More than 60 entries traveled south on North H Street and then west on Ocean Avenue for the annual tradition featuring children, dogs and adults displaying their Christmas spirit.

A day after being sworn in, Lompoc’s new mayor, Jenelle Osborne, sat in a convertible awaiting the procession’s start at 6 p.m.

“I’m really proud to ride in my first parade as mayor,” Osborne said. “Lompoc’s an awesome community and I love that this gets to kick off my two-year term.”

Students rode, marched and cycled the route while dogs donned holiday-themed sweaters and lights for their participation.

Councilman Jim Mosby sported a red Santa coat for his ride on the route with family members on a parade entry that included lights, inflatables and a bubble machine.

The Lompoc Recreation Division organizes the annual holiday season parade with help from the yellow-jacket-wearing volunteers who also organize the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade each June.

Following the parade, people gathered in Centennial Square for refreshments along with the lighting of the community Christmas tree, announcement of parade winners and surprise visit from Santa Claus.

While the parade went off as expected, the unconnected exclamation point — a Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base coincidentally set for after the procession — was delayed until at least Saturday due to technical troubles.

Friday's parade in Lompoc will be followed by three other holiday parades in northern Santa Barbara County on Saturday — 11 a.m. in Solvang, noon in Old Town Orcutt and 6 p.m. in Guadalupe. The Carpinteria holiday parade is at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Santa Maria Parade of Lights occurred Dec. 1 when more than 100 entries traveled north on Broadway, and Santa Barbara's was Friday night.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.