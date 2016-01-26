Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Valley Peace Prize To Be Awarded Sunday

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 26, 2016 | 3:16 p.m.

One of 10 nominees will be awarded the sixth annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize during an afternoon ceremony Sunday in Vandenberg Village. 

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. at Valley of the Flowers Church, 3346 Constellation Road.

The 10th and final nominee was Dr. Farooq Husayn, Sansum Clinic’s director of pediatrics at its Lompoc branch.

Husayn also serves as president of the Islamic Center of Lompoc, where the mission is to “promote peace, knowledge and understanding of Islam, and community service.” 

Members fulfill their mission by serving meals to the homeless every month at Bridge House shelter, volunteering at North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center and picking up refuse on local highways.

Last month, the Lompoc Islamic Center members joined with the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara in a peace walk and vigil in Santa Barbara after the San Bernardino shootings with the slogan “Not in My Name.”

“The Islamic community believes that the American values of liberty, justice for all and pursuit of happiness are best furthered by a community service that includes taking an unequivocal, firm and determined stand against terrorism at home and abroad,” Husayn told Peace Prize committee members.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Husayn practiced pediatrics, first in Riverside, then in Delano, Calif. He came to Lompoc in 1992.

The doctor joins nine other nominees announced earlier: Lompoc Police Chief Patrick Walsh; church volunteer Victor Bobo; at-risk youth mentor Rev. Thomas Brandenberg; creator of “Art, Peace, Imagine” Catalina McIsaac; creator of “A Year Without War” UCSB professor Joe White; yoga instructor Virginia Traylor, Valley Haven Director Susan Lindman, Vandenberg Village Association president Steve Heuring, and language director Carmen Chavez.

A year ago, Cabrillo High School counselor Lauren Pressman was named winner of the 2014 Peace Prize.

Members of Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ started the Peace Prize which includes a revolving trophy to recognize a person or organization for contributing “to the peace, harmony and understanding of the Lompoc community.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 