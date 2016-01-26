Lompoc Valley Peace Prize To Be Awarded Sunday

One of 10 nominees will be awarded the sixth annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize during an afternoon ceremony Sunday in Vandenberg Village.

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. at Valley of the Flowers Church, 3346 Constellation Road.

The 10th and final nominee was Dr. Farooq Husayn, Sansum Clinic’s director of pediatrics at its Lompoc branch.

Husayn also serves as president of the Islamic Center of Lompoc, where the mission is to “promote peace, knowledge and understanding of Islam, and community service.”

Members fulfill their mission by serving meals to the homeless every month at Bridge House shelter, volunteering at North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center and picking up refuse on local highways.

Last month, the Lompoc Islamic Center members joined with the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara in a peace walk and vigil in Santa Barbara after the San Bernardino shootings with the slogan “Not in My Name.”

“The Islamic community believes that the American values of liberty, justice for all and pursuit of happiness are best furthered by a community service that includes taking an unequivocal, firm and determined stand against terrorism at home and abroad,” Husayn told Peace Prize committee members.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Husayn practiced pediatrics, first in Riverside, then in Delano, Calif. He came to Lompoc in 1992.

The doctor joins nine other nominees announced earlier: Lompoc Police Chief Patrick Walsh; church volunteer Victor Bobo; at-risk youth mentor Rev. Thomas Brandenberg; creator of “Art, Peace, Imagine” Catalina McIsaac; creator of “A Year Without War” UCSB professor Joe White; yoga instructor Virginia Traylor, Valley Haven Director Susan Lindman, Vandenberg Village Association president Steve Heuring, and language director Carmen Chavez.

A year ago, Cabrillo High School counselor Lauren Pressman was named winner of the 2014 Peace Prize.

Members of Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ started the Peace Prize which includes a revolving trophy to recognize a person or organization for contributing “to the peace, harmony and understanding of the Lompoc community.”

