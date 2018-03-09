Lompoc Valley Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

A stabbing victim with major injuries was being airlifted from the Lompoc Valley to a Santa Barbara hospital Friday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of Mercury Avenue in Vandenberg Village at about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing related to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival they found the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to radio traffic.

A suspect reportedly was taken into custody at gunpoint.

"We do not believe there are any outstanding suspects," said Kelly Hoover, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

A county helicopter was dispatched to the park at the Providence Landing subdivision to pick up the victim, who was being flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

However, Hoover said man's injuries were considered life threatening.

The suspect also reportedly was injured, and an ambulance was dispatched to attend to him.

Additional details were not immediately available.

