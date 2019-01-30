Lompoc Wants Community’s Two Cents On City’s Goals, Priorities

The city of Lompoc is seeking the community’s input on setting priorities for the next two years.

In preparation for upcoming budget meetings and workshops related to the city’s 2019-21 budget, community members are urged to take the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5WBNC8Q. The survey is also posted to the city’s website www.cityoflompoc.com.

The survey comes ahead of a Lompoc City Council goal-setting workshop that will be open to the public and is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Lompoc City Hall.

The survey includes questions about what quality-of-life elements are most important to Lompoc residents, and what residents would like to see happen in the city moving forward.

The survey will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.