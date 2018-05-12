Lompoc Wants Your Two Cents on Fiscal Year Action Plan

The city of Lompoc Economic and Community Development Department invites public comment on the city’s Fiscal Year 2018-19 Action Plan.

The draft 2018-19 Action Plan discusses how the city of Lompoc will implement the Consolidated Plan during the fiscal year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are being recommended for funding with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

The draft FY 2018-2019 Action Plan, including funding recommendations, will be considered by Lompoc City Council at a public hearing on June 5, 2018, during which the council will make final funding decisions.

The final FY 2018-19 Action Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG funds available to award to projects and programs for FY 2018-19 is estimated to be $475,018.

The draft 2018-19 Action Plan will be made available for a 30-day public review with a comment period from Monday, May 14, through Tuesday, June 12.

The draft documents will be available for review at cityoflompoc.com/comdev/, the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Written comments may be submitted to Christie Alarcon, community development programs manager, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.

More information is available in English and Spanish in the public notices posted at cityoflompoc.com/comdev/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.