Friday, July 20 , 2018, 12:45 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Wind Energy Project Sparks Worries from Neighbors, Others

Scoping meeting collects concerns to be studied in supplemental environmental review of revived proposal

People attending an environmental hearing Click to view larger
Approximately 45 people show up to weigh in on a proposed commercial wind farm near Lompoc. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 19, 2018 | 10:07 p.m.

A proposal to harness coastal wind to create energy near Lompoc generated concerns about birds, noise and preservation of the rural community in Miguelito Canyon.

Strauss Wind Energy Project, proposed by a San Diego-based division of German firm BayWa AG, seeks to install 30 wind tower generators on approximately 3,000 acres southwest of Lompoc’s city limit.

Approximately 45 people attended Thursday’s meeting focused on the scope of environmental concerns, including potential mitigation measures and possible alternatives to the project.

The Strauss proposal is similar to another wind farm planned for the site a decade ago, Santa Barbara County  Planning and Development staff said.

However, the Lompoc Wind Energy Project, approved in 2009 and later canceled by the applicant, envisioned more and shorter wind tower generators, but less powerful versions than those planned by Strauss. 

In its application, Strauss proposed six wind tower generators at 427 feet tall from the foundation to the blade tip and 24 towers at 492 feet tall for the same span.

Other aspects of the project include an 8.6-mile transmission line to link the wind farm to a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. substation in Lompoc.

The original environmental analysis listed aesthetics and biological resources as areas where the project would cause significant unavoidable impacts, planner Kathy Pfeifer said. 

During Thursday’s scoping meeting Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Steve Ferry said the organization strongly favors renewable energy to ease global climate change and its threat on humans, wildlife and habitat.

Steve Ferry from the Santa Barbara Audobon Society Click to view larger
Steve Ferry from the Santa Barbara Audobon Society speaks out during a public scoping meeting about the proposed wind farm near Lompoc on Thursday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“That being said, wind energy that is not properly planned, sited and operated can have a devastating effect on birds,” Ferry said. “The wind farm at Altamont Pass in the Bay Area is abundant evidence of that.”

Ferry also raised concerns that the previous project’s EIR has old data, citing the out-of-date information about the recovering California condor population.

“In a significant development since the Lompoc wind project was approved 10 years ago, condors are now regularly seen in Santa Barbara County,” he said. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Condor Recovery Project has tracking data that shows condors have been detected in the Lompoc area.”

Newer technology in the past decade can reduce bird collisions with wind turbine generators, he said. suggesting the environmental analysis needs to study state-of-the-art protection systems.

Other aspects of the Strauss proposal involve 14.3 miles of new access roads and widening of 16.1 miles of existing non-county roads at the wind farm site and along the transmission line.

Unlike the previous plan, impacts to Miguelito Canyon Road, including the need to widen it, would be greater due to the Strauss need to transport the humongous wind turbine blades.

Jean Beattie spoke out about “the destruction of Miguelito Canyon Road” and what she called “a beautiful pristine canyon” about to see a boost in traffic.

“The other problem I have is you don’t change bird migration,” she said. “Lots of birds go through the Pacific Flyway.”

Another Miguelito resident raised questions about fire, noise and danger to birds from the fast-spinning turbines.

“That is just going to destroy what we have out there with the wildlife, the hawks, the owls,” Mary Edwards said. 

Some wondered why the giant wind turbine blades couldn’t be transported via helicopter or train to the site to avoid widening the road.

Richard Adam, an attorney for nearby landowners, questioned whether the project actually needs a full-blown environmental impact report, not a supplemental document. 

“While the project is broadly similar to the 2009 project, these changed circumstances make the analysis of the impacts found in the 2009 EIR virtually inapplicable,” he said. 

County staff expects the draft supplement environmental impact report to be released for a 45-day public comment period and workshop in early 2019 followed by a County Planning Commission hearing in late spring 2019.

Scoping comments are due Aug. 1 and can be mailed to Kathy Pfeifer, Santa Barbara County Planning & Development, 123 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or via e-mail by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 