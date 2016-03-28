Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Lompoc Wine Walk to Explore Variety of Terroir This Earth Day

By Kathleen A. Griffith for the Lompoc Wine Alliance | March 28, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

In celebration of Earth Month, Lompoc Wine Walk will explore the variety of terroir in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The Wine Ghetto is the Central Coast’s original urban destination, where artisanal wine makers pour for passionate wine lovers. Over 20 tasting rooms will be offering one-day promotions, complemented by special event food trucks in the neighborhood in honor of Earth Day.

Earth Day, April 22, was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated annually in more than 192 countries. Earth Day has over a billion participants who commemorate what has been achieved and discuss what remains to be done to protect Earth. 

Earth Day has evolved into Earth Month, and April is now dedicated to Earth-related discourse. ​

Lompoc Wine Alliance established a 501(c)(6) trade association in 2015, launching its first event, Harvest in the Ghetto, with 26 founding winery members and the assistance of a grant from ExploreLompoc.com.

It started out as a community of urban wineries offering fine, handcrafted wines in an industrial setting and has evolved into a trail of tasting rooms and wineries extending across town. The first winery was opened by Richard Longoria in 1998, followed by the first tasting room, Palmina, in 2005.

Today Lompoc has one of the largest concentrations of world-class, small-producer tasting rooms in Santa Barbara County, making a wide variety of wines and styles, making Lompoc an easy and exciting destination for your wine-getaway.

Some wineries own their own vineyards and others source fruit from local and remote vineyards. The individual characteristics of the various brands are reflected by the distinct personalities that can be found in each tasting room.

Ironically, Lompoc was founded as a temperance colony in 1874. When the town was incorporated as the City of Lompoc in 1888, the temperance clause written into every deed was found to be unenforceable; temperance was officially over.

No doubt, temperance was difficult to enforce with the influx of Portuguese, Italian and other immigrants who were accustomed to their own home winemaking. 

The Lompoc Valley’s tradition of growing grapes and making wine dates back to the Mission period, from approximately 1787-1835.

La Purisima Mission had its own vineyard for the production of wines for sacramental offerings and other general use. La Purisima Mission pear brandy was prized worldwide.

In 1971 the first two vineyards were planted in what would become the Sta. Rita Hills AVA: Sanford and Benedict Vineyard and Lafond Vineyard.

— Kathleen A. Griffith represents the Lompoc Wine Alliance.

