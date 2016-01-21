Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Discovery of Freezing Baby Leads to Lompoc Woman’s Arrest for Alleged Child Cruelty

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | January 21, 2016
Julie Marie Galvez Click to view larger
Julie Marie Galvez

A Lompoc mother is facing criminal charges, and her child was hospitalized after the woman was found pushing the uncovered and sockless 18-month-old in a stroller at 2:30 a.m.

Lompoc police said this week that Julie Marie Galvez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

Officers responded early on Jan. 14 after a citizen reported seeing Galvez at the corner of Ocean Avenue and I Street with a baby in a stroller.

“The citizen told the Police Department the baby had no shoes or socks on its feet, and they did not see a blanket on the baby,” police said.

Officers determined the child’s feet were blue and very cold to the touch, and called for medical personnel because the baby was “freezing, malnourished, and dehydrated," police said.

Crews from the Lompoc City Fire Department and American Medical Response responded, and the baby was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The toddler was stabilized and eventually transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, police said. 

Galvez, the child’s mother, was arrested after being medically cleared. 

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Galvez’s residence to gather additiona evidence as part of the investigation, police added.

