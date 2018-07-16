Lompoc Woman Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Smuggle Drugs into Santa Barbara County Jail

Mariah Lyons was arrested with heroin and meth; she was being held in lieu of $280,000 bail

An 18-year-old Lompoc woman is suspected of trying to smuggle meth and heroin into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Mariah Lyons is facing charges of drug sales, possession in jail custody, and conspiracy to introduce narcotics into the jail facility, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Lyons was taken into custody on narcotics-related charges, and deputies patrolling the jail contacted the classification unit, advising that she might be concealing more contraband on or in her person, Hoover said.

Lyons was removed from a holding cell and escorted to the medical treatment room in the Inmate Reception Center, Hoover said.

“Custody deputies informed Lyons that they believed she was concealing contraband on or in her person, and she was instructed to give the contraband up immediately,” Hoover said. “Lyons removed a large packet of what appeared to be drugs from inside of her person.”

After the substances were tested, one packet weighed 44.2 grams and tested positive for heroin, Hoover said. The other substance weighed 25 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to Hoover, the drugs were estimated to have an in-custody value of about $12,000.

Lyons was being held on $280,000 bail, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland