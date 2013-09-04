Lompoc Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Lompoc police found 28 grams of base cocaine while serving a narcotics-related search warrant Tuesday night and arrested 49-year-old Lompoc resident Clara Garrett.

Patrol officers and Gang & Narcotics Team members participated in the warrant to search Garrett at around 8:15 p.m.

They found the cocaine, valued at more than $2,800, as well as a digital scale, packaging, cell phones and cash, which were all seized, according to Lompoc police.

Garrett was arrested on suspicion of possession of base cocaine for sale, possession of smoking paraphernalia and had a bail enhancement for a prior possession for sale of controlled substance case.

