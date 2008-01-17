Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Lompoc Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Being Phony Lawyer

A Lompoc woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of falsely representing herself as an attorney, and showing up in court to represent a client, according to authorities.

By Noozhawk staff | January 17, 2008 | 6:51 p.m.

A Lompoc woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of falsely representing herself as an attorney, and showing up in court to represent a client, according to authorities.{mosimage}

Police said Susan Rebecca Huyler had been working out of a local legal documentation office under the last name of Creighton. Police were tipped about the allegation on Monday by a man who said he had paid Huyler $8,000 to represent him in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

An investigation revealed that Huyler, 41, was not an attorney, police said.

“There is no evidence that Huyler has, or ever had, any membership with the California State Bar or a license to practice law in the State of California or any other state,” said Sgt. Danny Rios, the department spokesman, in a press release.

Huyler, who moved to Lompoc from North Carolina about a year ago, was arrested on suspicion of fraud, forgery and grand theft, he said.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the case to call the Investigations Bureau at (805) 875-8120.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 