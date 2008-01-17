Lompoc Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Being Phony Lawyer

A Lompoc woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of falsely representing herself as an attorney, and showing up in court to represent a client, according to authorities.

Police said Susan Rebecca Huyler had been working out of a local legal documentation office under the last name of Creighton. Police were tipped about the allegation on Monday by a man who said he had paid Huyler $8,000 to represent him in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

An investigation revealed that Huyler, 41, was not an attorney, police said.

“There is no evidence that Huyler has, or ever had, any membership with the California State Bar or a license to practice law in the State of California or any other state,” said Sgt. Danny Rios, the department spokesman, in a press release.

Huyler, who moved to Lompoc from North Carolina about a year ago, was arrested on suspicion of fraud, forgery and grand theft, he said.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the case to call the Investigations Bureau at (805) 875-8120.