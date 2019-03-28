Lompoc Woman Charged with Murder for Fatal Stabbing

A first-degree murder charge has been filed against a Lompoc woman for the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday night.

Darlene Rachelle Ybarra, 35, of Lompoc, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Eric Larsson, 55, also of Lompoc.

Lompoc police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in a residence on the 400 block of South J Street. Police said Larsson was renting a room at the home.

Detectives identified Ybarra as a potential suspect and learned she had returned to the residence where the homicide occurred.

During an interview with detectives, Ybarra allegedly made incriminating statements to detectives and was arrested, police said Wednesday.

In addition to contending the murder was willful, deliberate and premeditated, the felony criminal complaint includes a sentencing enhancement that she personally used a deadly weapon.

Ybarra was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Lompoc Superior Court before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca.

Her bail has been set at $2 million.

In January, Ybarra was charged with two misdemeanor counts for being under the influence of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

