Lompoc Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident Involving Pedestrians

A Lompoc woman is facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident Friday afternoon that injured three pedestrians.

Lauren Novembri, 46, was taken into custody following the accident that occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Central Avenue and H Street, according to Samantha Scroggin, a city spokeswoman.

Three pedestrians were hurt in the crash, and were taken to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Scroggin said.

The victims' names and details on their conditions were not available.

Novembri was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, failure to stop after an injury crash, and evading a peace officer, Scroggin said.

