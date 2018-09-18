Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Woman Identified as Person Killed in Head-on Highway 1 Crash

A Santa Barbara man was also critically injured in the head-on crash that killed the Lompoc woman and a dog in her vehicle Monday afternoon, according to the CHP

crash scene
The Buellton California Highway Patrol office is investigating the fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 Monday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 18, 2018 | 11:47 a.m.

A Lompoc woman died and a Santa Barbara man was critically injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Elaine Ventura, 66, has been identified as the driver killed in the crash involving a Toyota 4Runner and a work van.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County and Lompoc firefighters along with California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the head-on collision on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road involving a northbound Toyota 4Runner and a southbound Ford van.

“For an unknown reason, Ms. Ventura made an unsafe turning movement allowing her vehicle to drift into the southbound lane of State Route 1,” Officer Joel Asmussen said Tuesday. “Her vehicle then collided head on with the Ford van.”

Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the CHP said.

The second driver, Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara, was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

CHP officers are investigating the crash and said Tuesday that they did not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

A dog in the woman’s vehicle also died in the crash, County Fire said Monday.

Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota was closed for more than three hours Monday while authorities investigated the scene.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

