Testimony: Lompoc Woman Stabbed 30 Times in 2012 Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 10, 2018 | 6:37 p.m.
Eduardo Robles Robles
A Lompoc woman found dead six years ago had 30 stab wounds, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detective testified Tuesday.

Detective Chad Biedinger from the sheriff's Coronor’s Bureau began testifying near the end of the day in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of Eduardo Robles Robles, 29.

He has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Selina Lopez Bustos, 30, in June 2012.

Robles also faces a felony theft charge along with special allegations including use of a deadly weapon.

Biedinger said he first saw Bustos lying on her back on a bed in a residence on the 1000 block of North Sixth Street, but noticed multiple stab wounds to her upper torso, neck and face. 

In all, Biedinger said, the 30 stab wounds were determined to be her cause of death with the matter of death deemed homicide.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens, the detective said Bustos' body was in full rigor mortis by the time he arrived at approximately 2:20 p.m., leading him to determine she had been dead for approximately 12 hours. 

Jebens also displayed on a large screen pictures of the wounds the woman endured. 

Defense attorney Sydney Bennett is expected to begin her cross-examination of the detective when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Before Biedinger, a branch manager of First Bank in Solvang testified about deposits and withdrawals involving an account in Robles’s name, including some made via an ATM machine in Mexico.

The homicide is one of oldest still-active cases making its way through the North County court system.

After the stabbing and issuance of an arrest warrant, Robles fled to Mexico and the U.S. Marshals Office notified Lompoc police in 2013 that the man had been taken into custody.

Following the extradition process, Robles was returned from Mexico to Santa Barbara County in April 2014.

The case encountered assorted delays as it made its way toward trial, which began with jury selection starting in late March.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

