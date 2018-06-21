Lompoc Y Hosts Kids For Character Golf Tourney

The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for the 19th Annual Kids For Character Golf Tournament, the Ketrenia Klassic, held in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.

The charity event tournament will be July 20 at The Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road, Lompoc. Check-in begins at 10:30 am. Dinner and awards will promptly follow the tournament.

The event provides funds to support Lompoc Valley youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs, afterschool care, and membership opportunities.

Pricing will range from $150 for individual golfers to $3,000 for major sponsors. All proceeds will go toward providing scholarships for community members to be able to partake in the Y's programs.

In 2017, more than 4,500 individuals participated in the Lompoc Family YMCA, including 3,406 facility members, and 300 community members.

Scholarship money totalling $86,000 was provided to 368 low-income families and individuals for membership or programs such as childcare, camps, sports, and after-school programs.

The annual golf event will be in memory of Ketrenia Hall, wife of Lompoc Family YMCA Board member James M. Hall. Ketrenia Hall, who died in 2013, was named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer.

She was Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011, volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a California certified legal secretary and worked with her husband in his law practice.

“The YMCA is thankful for the Hall family and everything they have done for the community," said Stephanie Saucedo, YMCA branch manager. "We’re pleased to host this tournament in honor of Ketrenia and her support for the youth and families in Lompoc.

"We will always seek ways to continue to benefit and support Lompoc’s citizens. Funds from the golf tournament will help us continue to provide life-changing programs to those who need them.”

For further registration, sponsorship and information, visit www.ciymca.org/lompocgolftournament or call Saucedo at 805-736-3483 ext. 38 or email [email protected]

For more about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/lompoc or call 805-736-3483.

— Audrey Graves for Channel Islands YMCA.