Lompoc YMCA Announces New Board Chair

Advice

The Lompoc Family YMCA​ announces Lucy Thoms-Harrington as new board chair.

Thoms-Harrington is a director at Terralink Consulting, helping businesses expand their markets and product portfolios. Prior to this position, she was the product line director for Raytheon Vision Systems in Santa Barbara.

Thoms-Harrington earned her Master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University and her B.S. from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Thoms-Harrington received the 2014 Volunteer of the Year award from the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down. She is the community chair for the Perkins Grant and also mentors students from the Space Technology and Robotics Academy at Lompoc High School.

She has been on the Board of Managers for the Lompoc Family YMCA for 10 years. As campaign chair, Thoms-Harrington and her campaign team set a new record high for the branch. She has also chaired the Programs and Social Responsibility Committee.

About the Channel Islands YMCA

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties including the following locations: Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C Gildred YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA and Youth & Family Services YMCA, which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the Isla Vista Teen Center and My Home at Artisan Court.

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports and after-school teen programs.

For more information about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/lompoc/ or call 805.736.3483.

—Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Channel Islands YMCA.