Lompoc YMCA Campaign Goal: $100,000

The Lompoc Family YMCA has set a goal of $100,00 for this year’s Annual Campaign, which opened Feb. 15.

The Annual Campaign, which brings together staff, board members and volunteers to raise funds to provide scholarships that will enable the Y to Build a Better Lompoc, is chaired this year by Larry Ralston, a board member.

Every dollar raised in the campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as summer day camp, teen development, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program and memberships.

“Because the Y is so much more than a gym, our members not only have an extra resource to become healthier, but we also support values and programs that strengthen our community.” said Susan Long, Lompoc Family YMCA branch manager.

“The Lompoc YMCA staff, board members and volunteers are ‘For a Better Lompoc,’” she said.

Continuing its tradition of naming an honorary community chair for its Annual Campaign, the Lompoc YMCA this year — its 50th in Lompoc — honors the memory of long-time community leader Terrill Cox, a Superior Court judge and active YMCA member.



Cox joined the Lompoc YMCA for its exercise programs in 2005 soon after he retired from his law career.



“He was at the Y almost every day to exercise and play ping pong, said Lorraine Cox, his wife of 56 years. “Terrill was very loyal to the YMCA. He approved of everything that the YMCA stood for. He was a huge advocate of the YMCA; he felt the YMCA was inclusive and very generous.”



In 2016, the YMCA provided more than $100,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

“There are many challenges that we face in the Lompoc community,” said Long. “Children face seemingly insurmountable learning gaps. Families find it difficult to spend quality time together.

"There is a continually growing income gap and people of all ages are fighting disease and struggling to live well. Our scholarships enable the community to be involved in programs that build a stronger community,” she said.



Donations to the YMCA can be made in-person or via mail at the Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 West College Ave., Lompoc, or by calling 736-3483. For more information or to make an online donation, visit ciymca.org/lompoc.

— Susan Long for Lompoc Family YMCA.