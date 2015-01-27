Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc YMCA to Kick Off Annual Campaign; Santa Ynez Chumash Named Honorary Chair

By Stephanie Saucedo for the Lompoc Family YMCA | January 27, 2015 | 7:45 a.m.

The Lompoc Family YMCA Annual Campaign kicks off Feb. 5, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has been named the honorary chair for the 2015 campaign.

Over the years, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has played a key role in supporting the Lompoc Family YMCA and the Channel Islands YMCA by providing grant funding opportunities, as well as volunteer leadership. Most recently, the Lompoc Family YMCA was one of four agencies named beneficiaries of the 2014 Chumash Charity Golf Classic.

“We are proud of the support we’ve given to this organization throughout the years, and we’re honored to be recognized as the Lompoc Family YMCA’s honorary chair,” Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said.

Since 2007, the foundation has contributed over $115,000 to support the YMCA’s Open Door program. The YMCA’s Open Door financial assistance programs ensures that no individual or family are ever turned away from YMCA services due to financial hardship.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians understands the importance of having safe environments where members of the community can enjoy healthy activities," Armenta said. "The Lompoc Family YMCA is a vital resource because it provides engaging programs for both children and adults who are looking to improve their lives.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation makes grants available to help support community organizations that help to meet the needs of the region. The goals for the foundation is to help improve the community it serves for all of its residents, placing particular value on activities and programs that expand opportunities for the least advantaged, protect the environment or enhance the lives of youth.

“We truly appreciate the collaboration and partnership that has been developed through the years with the Foundation,“ YMCA Executive Director Tommy Speidel said.

The Lompoc Family YMCA Annual Community Campaign kicks off on Feb. 5 at the YMCA. The YMCA will be hosting a variety of events throughout the month including several Dine For a Cause Events, which help to support the Annual Campaign. In 2013-14, the Y provided over $87,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

— Stephanie Saucedo represents the Lompoc Family YMCA.

