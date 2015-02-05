Lompoc Youth Commission’s TOTAL Conference Getting ‘Back to Basics’

Advice

The Lompoc Youth Commission is proud to announce the second annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference with the 2015 theme “Boot Camp — Back to Basics.”

TOTAL is a teen leadership conference open to all junior high and high school students. The keynote speakers and breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower and energize individuals to “get back to basics” and make a difference.

Last year’s conference theme was “Mission I’m Possible,” and 150 teenagers gave up their school holiday and had an amazing experience.

This year’s TOTAL Conference will be held Monday, Feb. 9 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 E. Ocean Ave. The conference begins at 8 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast and will conclude at 3 p.m.

The day includes two keynote speakers, three breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch and a social. Each registrant will choose from 10 workshops to attend throughout the day. Workshop topics include: how to get a job, bullying, starting your own business, making choices, etc. Breakfast and lunch are generously donated by Chef Tk Kyle of Tara Singleton Catering, Food Network Chopped finalist.

Pre-registration is recommended by this Friday, Feb. 6, to receive a discounted rate and conference T-shirt. Registrations will be accepted at the door based on availability. The registration fee is $15 if registered by Friday. At the door, the cost will be $20.

The opening keynote speaker is sure to get your feet stomping! Patrick Perez “Pac Man” has spoken and danced to over 300,000 people across four countries over the last 10 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is the author of Mad Skills for Student Success and has co-hosted nationwide events with Red Bull Energy Drink.

From high school assemblies to conference keynotes, his programs engage and empower. Whether he is connecting with a workshop of 30 students or rockin' the stage for an audience of 5,000, he brings an element of authenticity that youth pick up on. No gimmicks. No fluff. No trans fats. he is just looking forward to working with our students in Lompoc.

The closing keynote, Jessie Funk, will wrap up the day. She has been teaching and mentoring students for over a decade. She holds a leadership certification from Notre Dame University and a degree in psychology. Funk has toured 37 states with the Broadway tour of “Footloose,” her voice has been heard on TV’s The Biggest Loser and America’s Got Talent.

Funk is executive director of the nonprofit organization Ivy Girl Academy. She has authored six books (two of which are specifically for teens) and as a professional singer she has released five albums adding the dynamic element of music to her presentations. She loves to speak at middle school and high school assemblies, leadership conferences and student events and is excited to be coming to Lompoc.

The youth commissioners have been working hard to develop workshops, secure exciting motivational speakers and develop a day where teens can learn some leadership skills and become empowered to make a difference in their lives. This conference is designed by teens, for teens! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. To get the most up to date information, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or become our friend on Facebook.