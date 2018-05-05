Lompoc Youth Theater Posts Audition for Summer Musical

Registration is open for this year’s summer production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., the Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater have announced.

Boys and girls in grades four through 12 who would like to participate in this youth theater summer camp can stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., to pick up an audition packet and to pre-register.

Registration can also be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

A mandatory audition date has been set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

The three-week camp runs Monday, July 9, through Friday, July 27. There will be five scheduled performances, taking place Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, and Aug. 3-4.

Camp cost is $325 if paid by June 15. Payment plans available.

For more information, contact the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Division, 875-8100, or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center,

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.