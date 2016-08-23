Lompoc Y’s ‘Kids for Character’ Golf Tournament Raises $20,000

The Lompoc Family YMCA hosted its 17th Annual “Kids For Character” Golf Tournament: “The Ketrenia Klassic” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall on July 22, 2016, at the Village Country Club. This year’s tournament was a soaring success with the team led by Jim Hall placing first overall.

This premier charity event included dinner, awards, a raffle and live and silent auctions following the tournament.

With strong participation from the Lompoc community, the event raised more than $20,000. All proceeds will support Lompoc Valley youth and families taking part in the YMCA’s life-changing camps, programs and membership opportunities.

Major sponsors of the event include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, “Angel from Heaven,” Hall Chiropractic and James Hall Attorney at Law.

“The Y can’t thank the community, businesses, members and volunteers enough for the support in helping to make year’s tournament a success,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “The outpouring of support for the Y and for the late Ketrenia Hall was incredible, and we congratulate all of the golfers on a well-played game.”

The event was held in loving memory of Ketrenia Hall, the late wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.

Ketrenia, who passed away in 2013, was named Woman of the Year in 2011 and volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church. She also was a California-certified legal secretary and worked with her husband in his law practice.

The Lompoc Family YMCA has a more than 30 year history of building the spirit, mind and body of children, adults and families in the greater Lompoc Valley of California.

The Y continues to offer wide-ranging program offerings including childcare, fitness classes and programs and activities for seniors, teens and youth.

In 2014-15, more than 3,800 individuals participated in Lompoc Family YMCA’s life-changing programs and membership while delivering more than $103,000 in scholarships to families and children.

For further information about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/lompoc or contact Stephanie Saucedo at 805.736.3483 or [email protected].

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Lompoc Family YMCA.