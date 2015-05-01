Lompoc’s 15th Annual Senior Health Expo Slated for May 15

Lompoc’s 15th annual Senior Health Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 15 at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

This is a free event.

Various community sponsors include the Area Agency on Aging, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, City of Lompoc Recreation Division, Dignity Health, Cottage Health System, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For your enjoyment, there will be a free healthy lunch, door prizes, entertainment and a cooking demo.

For your health, there will be cholesterol and blood sugar checks (fasting required), blood pressure checks, skin cancer screenings, vision checks and bone density checks.

For your information, there will be community resources, Medicare information, fraud and scam prevention tips, fall prevention information, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia information, diabetes information, advance directives information and much more.

For free transportation information, click here.

This will be a very fun event while providing health resources and information to our senior community.

— Kathie Palaima is a clinical liaison for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.