Lompoc’s Bloomin’ Beautiful Yards

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | June 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission has named the winners of its annual Say It With Flowers yard beautification contest.

The Beautification & Appearance Commission accepted nominations for landscaped front yards at businesses, organizations and residences, and judged the yards nominated on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance.

Nearly 100 yards were recognized as part of the Say It With Flowers contest, with either top prizes or an honorable mention. Five of those recognized were nominated by members of the public.

The winners are:

Overall Winner

941 Clemens Way

Residential

1st Place: 2302 Maravilla

2nd Place: 209 So. Sage St.

Commercial

1st Place: Longoria Wines, 415 E. Chestnut Ave.

2nd Place: The Garden Shoppe, 111 S. H St.

A Little Something Special and More, 109 S. H St.

3rd Place: Inn at Hwy. 1, 1200 N. H St.

Drought Tolerant

1st Place: 424 N. Z St.

2nd Place: 618 E. Olive Ave.

3rd Place: 1509 E. Cherry Ave.

Parkways

1st Place: 401 E. Cherry Ave.

Neighborhood Enhancement

1st Place: Canfield Drive Birdhouses: 712 and 716 Canfield Drive

Churches

1st Place: True Vine Baptist Church, 533 Avalon St.

2nd Place: Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 N. C St.

3rd Place: North Avenue Baptist Church, 1523 W. North Ave.

81 Honorable Mentions

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
