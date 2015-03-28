Lompoc’s Creative Crossings Competition Issues Call for Artists to Create New Street Scenes

April 15 deadline for entries to transform simple crosswalks into unexpected paths for pedestrians at Old Town Lompoc intersection

Lompoc Valley artists are being sought to enter distinctive and unique designs to turn four Old Town Lompoc crosswalks into creative canvases for street art.

The Creative Crossings competition recently issued a call for artists to submit original designs for the crosswalks at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in Old Town.

Entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. April 15.

“The project’s goal is to enhance the pedestrian experience and enhance the public art experience in Lompoc,” Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, said in a statement.

Designs in artistic crosswalks typically are more simple than the elaborate artwork found in Lompoc’s many murals.

Creative crosswalks transform black asphalt bordered by simple white lines into canvases for artistic designs.

Some of the other communities with creative crosswalks have taken a whimsical approach with designs that include gigantic zippers, huge hopscotch patterns with footprints, shoe prints or bird tracks, and an oversized comb.

Creative Crossings’ entries that reflect Lompoc-focused content will be given preference, but all entries are welcome.

The Creative Crossings artist must live in the Lompoc Valley and be 14 years of age or older.

Complete details and an application are available at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. in Lompoc, or click here for an online application.

Healthy Lompoc Coalition, a multisector stakeholder group created in response to the growing problem of obesity and physical inactivity in the community, is spearheading Lompoc’s Creative Crossings’ call for local artists.

The organization received a $30,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation for the project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the City of Lompoc, the Lompoc Valley Arts Council and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

The Lompoc City Council blessed the proposal during a September meeting.

Each winning entry will receive an honorarium of $500 per crosswalk leg, and each artist may submit up to four designs.

Designs are limited to the safety colors of yellow and white with black asphalt as the “canvas.” The winning designs will be turned into reusable stencils so the artwork can be updated as needed.

The white transverse lines that delineate a crosswalk cannot be removed or painted over as part of this contest. Designs should fill the blank spaces between the lines for the entire width and length of the crosswalk from curb to curb, which measures 48 feet by 10 feet.

The new crosswalk compositions will be compliant with traffic and safety regulations. A design may be for a single crossing, four different designs or one design that encompasses all four legs of the crosswalk.

Winning entries will be announced at a design awards celebration held at Lompoc’s Centennial Square in May.

Lompoc has embraced public art since 1988 with the addition of murals to walls in downtown. Today, The City of Arts and Flowers boasts dozens of murals, thanks to an ongoing effort of the Lompoc Mural Society.

