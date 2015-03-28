Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc’s Creative Crossings Competition Issues Call for Artists to Create New Street Scenes

April 15 deadline for entries to transform simple crosswalks into unexpected paths for pedestrians at Old Town Lompoc intersection

The intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in Lompoc’s Old Town is expected to soon be transformed into a work of public art that will be anything but pedestrian — even if it’s aimed at pedestrians. Click to view larger
The intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in Lompoc’s Old Town is expected to soon be transformed into a work of public art that will be anything but pedestrian — even if it’s aimed at pedestrians. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 28, 2015 | 12:08 p.m.

Lompoc Valley artists are being sought to enter distinctive and unique designs to turn four Old Town Lompoc crosswalks into creative canvases for street art.

The Creative Crossings competition recently issued a call for artists to submit original designs for the crosswalks at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in Old Town.

Entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. April 15.

“The project’s goal is to enhance the pedestrian experience and enhance the public art experience in Lompoc,” Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, said in a statement.

Designs in artistic crosswalks typically are more simple than the elaborate artwork found in Lompoc’s many murals.

Creative crosswalks transform black asphalt bordered by simple white lines into canvases for artistic designs.

Some of the other communities with creative crosswalks have taken a whimsical approach with designs that include gigantic zippers, huge hopscotch patterns with footprints, shoe prints or bird tracks, and an oversized comb.

Creative Crossings’ entries that reflect Lompoc-focused content will be given preference, but all entries are welcome.

The Creative Crossings artist must live in the Lompoc Valley and be 14 years of age or older.

Complete details and an application are available at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. in Lompoc, or click here for an online application.

Healthy Lompoc Coalition, a multisector stakeholder group created in response to the growing problem of obesity and physical inactivity in the community, is spearheading Lompoc’s Creative Crossings’ call for local artists.

The organization received a $30,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation for the project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the City of Lompoc, the Lompoc Valley Arts Council and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

The Lompoc City Council blessed the proposal during a September meeting.

Each winning entry will receive an honorarium of $500 per crosswalk leg, and each artist may submit up to four designs.

Designs are limited to the safety colors of yellow and white with black asphalt as the “canvas.” The winning designs will be turned into reusable stencils so the artwork can be updated as needed.

The white transverse lines that delineate a crosswalk cannot be removed or painted over as part of this contest. Designs should fill the blank spaces between the lines for the entire width and length of the crosswalk from curb to curb, which measures 48 feet by 10 feet.

The new crosswalk compositions will be compliant with traffic and safety regulations. A design may be for a single crossing, four different designs or one design that encompasses all four legs of the crosswalk.

Winning entries will be announced at a design awards celebration held at Lompoc’s Centennial Square in May.

Lompoc has embraced public art since 1988 with the addition of murals to walls in downtown. Today, The City of Arts and Flowers boasts dozens of murals, thanks to an ongoing effort of the Lompoc Mural Society.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Baltimore intersection features crosswalks that incorporate hopscotch arts, complete with either footprints, boot prints or bird tracks and designed by Graham Coreil-Allen. Lompoc is pursuing similar public art for an Old Town intersection. (City of Baltimore file photo)
A Baltimore intersection features crosswalks that incorporate hopscotch arts, complete with either footprints, boot prints or bird tracks and designed by Graham Coreil-Allen. Lompoc is pursuing similar public art for an Old Town intersection. (City of Baltimore file photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 