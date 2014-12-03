Lompoc’s Creative Crosswalks Proposal Receives $30,000 Grant from Santa Barbara Foundation

Art disguised as whimsical crosswalks will be coming to at least one intersection in Lompoc after the Santa Barbara Foundation agreed to give the city a grant for the project.

During Tuesday night’s Lompoc City Council meeting, JoAnne Plummer, recreation manager, announced that the foundation approved a $30,000 grant to install creative crosswalks at one intersection.

Creative crosswalks involve turning asphalt bordered by simple white lines into canvases for street art. Other communities have seen crosswalks become gigantic zippers, huge hopscotch patterns with footprints, shoe prints or bird tracks, and an oversized comb. They’re also called artistic crosswalks.

Lompoc applied for a grant to fund three areas, but will receive money for a pilot project involving the four crosswalks at the intersection of Cypress Avenue and South H Street, according to Plummer.

“The group wanted to make sure to share this every exciting news with you, and I’m honored to be the one to spill the beans,” Plummer told the council. “More details about the project will be unfolding in the coming months, but we’re moving forward and we’re very excited and just had to share.”

“I am excited about that, too,” City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller added. “I think it’s just fun.”

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition, part of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, led the grant application in conjunction with the city, the Lompoc Arts Council, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and others.

Ashley Costa, community health director with the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, expressed excitement at the funding for the project “that brings public art on a new canvas.”

“I’m just really excited about this because I think it’s going to bring a new sense of vibrancy and community identity to the downtown area,” she added.

The foundation received 12 applications and funded four projects in the county, according to Plummer.

Lompoc applied for the grant under the foundation’s 2014 Community Investment Opportunity seeking creative community proposals that “attract and grow new audiences ... establish or expand the regional identity as a modern and vibrant arts destination, revitalize and enliven a cultural community or district, and cultivate career pathways and opportunity for young, emerging and working artists.”

Other proposed locations for creative crosswalks were for one near Ryon Memorial Park at South O Street and West Cypress Avenue, and two at North I Street and West Walnut Avenue and North I Street. The original grant application submitted this summer sought $75,000 to complete the projects.

Officials said earlier they would hold a contest for local artists to choose the final designs. A public works representative would be included on the committee to ensure the creative crosswalk meets safety and other standards.

Details of the contest for area artists most likely will be released in early 2015. Costa hopes to unveil the new creative crosswalks during the Olde Towne Market, which starts in July.

Lompoc has embraced public art since 1988 with the addition of murals to walls downtown. Today, The City of Arts and Flowers boasts dozens of murals, thanks to an ongoing effort of the Lompoc Mural Society.

“It just makes sense to Lompoc,” Costa said of the installation of creative crosswalks.

