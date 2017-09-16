Lompoc’s Defense Shuts Down Santa Barbara in 56-0 Blowout

Football

Braves play physical, punishing and fast in containing the Dons' passing attack; Santa Barbara vows to put loss behind it

Santa Barbara High coach J.T. Stone said his young football team “got a taste of what it’s like playing the big dog” after the Dons were throttled by unbeaten Lompoc, 56-0, on Saturday night before a big crowd at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium.

The Braves, ranked second in Division 3 of the CIF Southern Section, dominated on both sides of the ball in improving to 4-0.

Their punishing defense held the Dons’ past-first offense to 71 yards in the air and just four first downs. The offense, meanwhile, rushed for 343 yards, led by running back Toa Taua’s 139 yards on nine carries and Dallas Canley’s 106 on 7 rushes.

The highly recruited Taua had touchdown runs of 31, 66 and 15 yards in the first half as Lompoc roared to a 42-0 halftime lead. Canley scored two touchdowns on runs of 4 yards in the first quarter and 30 in the third. Quarterback Xavier Nix threw touchdown passes of 42 yards to Johnny Manzo and 40 to Shemar Savage. Drew Williams had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The game was played with a running clock after Canley’s 30-yard run with 6:40 left in the third quarter made the score 48-0.

“I’ve been around for a long time, I’ve played a lot of football games and I’ve seen a lot of high school football,” Stone said. “And that senior class ... is very special. I was surprised how quick they were able to get to the football.

“I thought we would be able get the ball off and move the chains a little bit, but against their defense, anchored by (linebacker) Jelani Henderson, we couldn’t run the football,” he continued. “We were forced to throw, but they got their athletes on the outside and it was tough. Those guys flew to the football.

“They’re exactly what you want when you say, ‘Get to the football and crack people.’ They were very impressive.”

Lompoc’s defenders hit with authority and played brilliantly in the secondary.

“Overall, Santa Barbara had us worried,” Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said. “They had success against just about everybody. Anytime you play a team coached by J.T. they’re efficient throwing. It was a great job by our defensive coaches. I tip my hat to those guys, but the players, they played lights out.”

Defensive backs Canley, Manzo, Savage, Taua, Jimmy Gardner and Ryan Morgan and linebacker Henderson made life difficult for Santa Barbara quarterback Frankie Gamberdella and receivers Natani Drati and Jackson Gonzales.

“Gardner, he plays great, Jelani in the middle controlled any kind of run or screen game they had,” Jones said. “Overall, the scheme we put together, at times it gave them fits. At times, we disguised things really well and it was a great team win.

“I was confident we’d be able to move the ball, but to get a shutout versus them is a testament to our defense. If we can play like that, we can be tough to beat.”

Stone said the Braves play at a higher level.

“I was impressed with their physicality and how they got to the football,” he said. “It was almost like a D1 squad out there.

“You got Dallas Canley out there, who is a hell of a football player, you got Henderson, and they put Taua at corner. Then you got Shemar out there. It’s tough when you have athletes like that.”

Stone said his team had progressed since last season.

“We were mentally into it more than last year,” he said. “I just think when you watch it on film and actually see it live, and you see the bodies on some of these kids and you see how fast they move, it was not necessarily shell shock, but more like, ‘OK, all right.’

“We did the best we could ... We thought on offense we could do a little bit more, but we just played a very good football team. And there are not too many teams around here that can beat that football team.”

Jones liked what he saw from his defense.

“In football, if you can score first and control the run game, the more physical team plays a little more energized and with more emotion, and it just carries over to the next play and the next play,” he said.

“The players all kind of feed off each other, and you saw that tonight. We played physical, we played hard, we played together. We played with emotion.”

That combination proved to be too much for Santa Barbara to overcome.

But Stone said the Dons were not going hang a hat on this game.

“I told our kids let’s move on,” he said. “This game is over, we don’t need to discuss it. We’re just going to move on and get ready for Royal.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.