Lompoc’s Landmark ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign To Get New Home

Lompoc Valley Historical Society looks to relocate sign from East Ocean Avenue before development

When the Lompoc Valley Historical Society put out a plea for help rescuing a local landmark, offers were quick and plentiful.

Karen Paaske, president of the Historical Society, made her plea on Facebook for help removing and relocating the “Hi! Let’s Eat” sign, she quickly received responses of people with the heavy equipment to get the job done.

"I had a number of very good offers,” she said.

In the coming months the Historical Society plans to relocate the sign on its property at 207 North L St.

The sign has been a Lompoc landmark since the 1960s when the site on the 400 block of East Ocean Avenue was home to Hi’s Restaurant.

Later, it became Jalama Beach Cafe, which has since closed.

Through the years, the one consistency awaiting customers was the cheerful “Hi! Let’s Eat” sign perched at the corner of Ocean and South E Street.

However, new development means the sign’s days at the site are numbered.

A Starbucks proposed for the site put the sign’s future in doubt and sparked outrage on social media from fans who want to see the sign stay or at least saved.

While a beloved landmark, the sign never received historical designation, which would bring extra protections.

“We did a study on the sign, and it is not considered historical, and the applicant would prefer not to retain it on site,” said Planning Manager Lucille Breese. “Staff and the applicant are working with the Lompoc Historic Society to have the sign preserved on their site.”

The proposed Starbucks project is scheduled for Planning Commission review on March 8.

With the sign’s future in doubt, Paaske said, she began researching its history last fall amid hopes it could stay at its original site.

However, with word that the developer wanted the sign gone, Paaske said the Historical Society board agree to provide a new home tucked behind the organization’s historical house.

It will join other smaller signs from older businesses in Lompoc.

“We’ll preserve it,” she said.

Plans call for relocating the sign before work begins to make way for the new coffee house.

“It’s a very unique sign around Lompoc,” Paake added. “It isn’t terribly ancient, but it will be another 50 years.”

