Lompoc’s New Police Chief Says He’s ‘Proud to Join Your Ranks’

Patrick Walsh, who brings three decades of experience in law enforcement, takes the oath of office

Saying he was very honored to be chosen, the Lompoc Police Department's new chief took the oath of office Tuesday night before a packed room of law enforcement officers, family members and local residents.

Patrick "Pat" Walsh was sworn in at the beginning of the Lompoc City Council meeting.

Walsh, who previously worked as a captain for the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon, replaced retired chief Larry Ralston, who had led the agency for nearly two years.

“It’s an honor to be here and to lead this department,” Walsh said, expressing appreciation for the support his department’s members have given him. “The first day was like going to school the first time.”

The new chief said that before applying for the job, he talked to local residents and received “nothing but glowing remarks” about the police force.

“They knew you by name and they thought very highly of you,” Walsh said. “That was the key for me to apply for this job. I’m very proud to join your ranks. You have a good reputation.”

Maintaining that trust and building upon it are among his top priorities, Walsh added.

“Law enforcement only works if you have that reputation,” he said. “You can’t do anything in law enforcement without the community’s trust and you are trustworthy and you’ve shown that.”

Walsh noted that among dignitaries in the audience were chiefs of other local police departments including Ralph Martin from Santa Maria, Wes Maroney from Hancock College and Cam Sanchez from Santa Barbara along with Ralston, the retired chief.

Members of the Lompoc Public Safety Commission and volunteer chaplains corps also attended the event, including Pastor Bernie Federmann from Lompoc Foursquare Church.

He also was part of the panel that helped pick the new chief, a man he described as very personable.

“I personally felt he was the best fit for the personality of our department, and he could take an already great department to the next level,” said Federmann, a volunteer police chaplain for 17 years.

Ralston, who worked in Lompoc for seven years, previously spent 18 years with the Santa Maria Police Department. He is now working at the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy to oversee the advanced officer training program.

City officials announced Walsh’s selection in July.

Walsh, who grew up in Camarillo, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, first serving eight years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Walsh has a bachelor’s degree in management, communication and leadership from Concordia University, and a master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

He and his wife, Catherine, have been married for 29 years, and they have two adult children, Matthew and Lauren.

Walsh also expressed gratitude for the reception he and his wife have received upon moving to Lompoc.

At one gathering he and his wife attended recently, a sign at the front door said, “If you are a friend, come in. If you are not a friend, come in and you will be in a few minutes.”

“I think that should be on the sign when you enter Lompoc, because that’s how the community is here,” Walsh said. “That’s the way you treated us, and that’s the way you treat each other. It’s pretty cool.”

