Lompoc’s Old Town Market Returns for Another Summer

By Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau | July 9, 2018 | 4:44 p.m.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau once again is sponsoring the Old Town Market from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 10 in the 100 block of South H Street. The event features live music, food booths, a farmers market, vendors, free activities for kids and a different theme each week.

“I’m really excited for this year,” said Marlee Bedford, the communications and program director at the Lompoc chamber. “We have so many great vendors and a ton of fantastic entertainers coming out each Friday, so it’ll be a lot of fun!”

The event includes two car cruises. The first was June 29 presented by the Lompoc High School Alumni Association, and the next will be Aug. 10 presented by the Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc’s Open Streets event will be Aug. 3 and will have Ocean Avenue closed to cars so attendees will be able to walk, cycle and skate along the street. This event is being planned as a partnership between the Lompoc Fire Department and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization. Various activities will be available along the route, with a BMX show, a mini bicycle rodeo and a kids’ bicycle drag race.

The other themed activities include Performing & Visual Arts Night on Friday with live performances by local dance groups, coordinated by Alli Smith of The Alley Project Dance Studio. July 20 will be Celebrate the City of Lompoc, with tours of the Lompoc Museum, Art Alley and the Lompoc Theatre being renovated just a block away. The City of Lompoc will have utility trucks on display, as well as informational booths about new business and new city developments.

Agriculture Night will be July 27, with free seedlings from Plantel Nurseries, wine and beer tasting in Centennial Park by local wineries and breweries, tractors for the kids to explore and a free hay ride. Aug. 10 will be Public Safety Night, which will feature vehicles on display from various public safety organizations, as well as a public self-defense course being taught at Centennial Park by South Coast Karate.

The live music lineup includes local favorites such as Brandy Sidecar, the Kaitlyn Chui Band, Toxic Red, Petrella, Too Little Too Late, 4 Bit Room and Certain Sparks Music students, and featured Brandy Side Car and the Fossils on previous Fridays. Vendor applications are still being accepted.

For more information, click here or call the chamber office at 805.736.4567.

 

