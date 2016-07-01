Lompoc’s Old Town Market Revs Up For New Season

Weekly event continues through Aug. 19 as city celebrates 'summer on South H Street'

The sounds of revving engines mixed with live music while assorted food smells wafted through the air Friday night as Lompoc launched another season of Old Town Market.

The annual gathering, with a farmer's market, filled South H Street with assorted booths, while classic and modern cars — and everything in between — cruised along nearby Ocean Avenue.

The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19, with a different theme each week.

The 2016 kickoff event included the Lompoc Alumni car cruise.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce organizes the event publicized as “summer on South H Street.”

“I think it’s awesome,” said Ken Ostini, CEO/president of the Chamber of Commerce.

He said he was pleased by the attendance.

“It’s great,” he said. “I’m very very happy with how things turned out.”

Booths included nonprofit organizations such as the Lompoc Theatre Project, and commercial vendors in addition to politicians.

River Bend Bike Park’s booth touted the facility, which marked its first year in spring 2015.

Armed with pamphlets, Gilbert Navarro, a bike park committee member, said they were providing information to encourage families to ride at the facility, which is designed for riders of all ages and experience from sunrise to sunset.

They’re also trying to attract more families with young children to experience the park, Navarro said, adding that it’s exciting to see 3-year-olds testing their skills on the beginning jumps.

“I’m used to the older crowd so to see that is wonderful,” he added.

On the other side of the street, Don Zebley’s assortment of crafts drew closer looks from those in attendance.

A slumped wine bottle could be used as a serving dish or spoon rest, while dish towels with crocheted hangars and adults bibs sat nearby, he said.

He also offered fun items including colorful hanging spiders and marshmallow or pom-pom guns

“We make everything we sell and we have been for years,” Zebley said.

They attend multiple events between Thousand Oaks and Atascadero in addition to Old Town Market in their hometown.

“You don’t make a lot of money, but you see a lot of friends,” Zebley said.

Other themes will be: Agriculture Night with hay rides, July 8; Visual Arts Night with the repainting of the creative crosswalks and wine tasting in Centennial Park, July 15; Military Night, July 22 and Youth Sports and Activities Night, July 29.

The final themes are Celebrating the city of Lompoc with utility trucks on display, Aug. 5; Performing Arts Night with wine tasting in Centennial Park, Aug. 12; and Public Safety Night with the Lompoc Police Department Car Cruise on Ocean Avenue, Aug. 19

