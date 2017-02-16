Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:30 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc’s Second-Annual Restaurant Week Kicks Off Monday

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 16, 2017 | 1:31 p.m.

Lompoc’s second-annual Restaurant Week returns to town Monday through next Saturday and is designed to entice both tourists and locals to sample restaurants they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Lompoc’s Steve Byork, owner with his family of Sissy’s Uptown Café on South I Street, said Restaurant Week “is a great opportunity for people on tighter budgets to go out and experience fine dining.”

Byork encouraged patrons to try “a bunch of different places” during the six-day promotion, not just Sissy’s, which has been open since 2002.

“Restaurant Week is a great outreach for the community,” he said. Eighteen restaurants are participating in the event, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, one of the sponsors.

Participating restaurants include Alfie’s Fish and Chips; the Bread Board Deli; Central Coast Specialty Foods; China King; D’Vine Wine Bar &amp; Bistro; El Toro Bronco; La Botte; Mi more: Mr. Taco; Native Tongue Lounge; Nikka Fish; PJ’s Deli; Aloha BBQ; Scratch Kitchen; Sissy’s Uptown Café; Southside Coffee Company; Tom’s Burgers and Wild West Pizza.

The “dine for the price of a year” concept was launched in California as recently as 2010. That year, the tourism board for the State of California put eateries in the spotlight with a California Restaurants’ Month celebration.

Restaurant Week business and tourism marketing started in 1992, when New York City hosted the Democratic National Convention. Famed reviewer Tim Zagat and Manhattan restaurateur Joe Baum convinced several of that city’s top restaurants to join in a “19.92 lunches” promotion, and it was a hit.

For its second year, Lompoc’s Restaurant Week sponsors include the Lompoc Valley Chamber, the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers’ Alliance and Shop Lompoc, Shop Small.

For just $20.17 (plus tax and tip), patrons can choose either a prix-fixe meal for one, or a two-for-one menu option. Some locations may offer wine or beer pairings for an additional fee.

Check the website for details on each restaurant’s offerings, as not all offer the two-for-one option. 

In addition, patrons who order a “restaurant week special” will be given a raffle ticket worth $25.

A winner will be drawn at the end of Restaurant Week, said Chelsea Cochran, co-chairperson of Restaurant Week and the Lompoc Chamber’s communications and program director.

Cochran noted that participating restaurants have posted their Restaurant Week menus here. 

Click on each restaurant’s logo to view its available menu, and take heed that some eateries’ days and hours of participation are limited.

During its inaugural year in 2016, Restaurant Week attracted nearly 6,000 visits to the Chamber’s information page and the menus were downloaded nearly 26,000 times, Cochran noted.

For more information, contact the LVCC&VB at 805.736.4567, or email Cochran at [email protected]

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

