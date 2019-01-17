San Marcos High played well in first half on Thursday night before Lompoc's size took its toll on the visiting Royals in 59-41 girls basketball loss.
Juliet Dodson topped the Royals (11-14, 2-4 Channel League) with 12 points and Kiana Rojas had 10. The Braves improved to 8-12 and 2-4.
San Marcos posted its highest point total in a month, since the last time the Royals played Lompoc and beat them 45-42 in overtime on Dec. 18.
"We were very proud of the girls tonight, Lompoc is an extremely physical team, but the girls stood up to them and wouldn't back down," said assistant coach Aaron Solis. "We just got out-sized in the second half. We scored better tonight than we have been, so that's a good positive to take away."
Lompoc’s Size is Too Much for San Marcos, 59-41
San Marcos High played well in first half on Thursday night before Lompoc's size took its toll on the visiting Royals in 59-41 girls basketball loss.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. UCSB Crashes Boards, Makes 11 Threes, Beats UC Davis for 6th Straight Win - January 18, 2019 | 12:14 a.m.
- 2. Juan Carlos Torres’ Goal Lifts No. 7 Santa Barbara over Dos Pueblos, 1-0 - January 17, 2019 | 11:51 p.m.
- 3. Lompoc’s Size is Too Much for San Marcos, 59-41 - January 17, 2019 | 11:33 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara Holds Dos Pueblos to 4 First-Half Points in 60-14 Victory - January 17, 2019 | 11:30 p.m.
- 5. Bishop Diego Falters in 4th Quarter at First-Place Thacher, 26-25 - January 17, 2019 | 11:21 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >