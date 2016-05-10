Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc’s Utility Commission Declines to Recommend Rate Increases

By Carol Benham, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 10, 2016 | 9:11 p.m.

Lompoc’s advisory utility commission declined to support proposed utility rate increases Monday evening, instead choosing to table any action until the City Council makes a decision on controversial new fees for ratepayers and Lompoc Airport users.

The five-member utility commission voted unanimously to take no action on the city’s next round of annual rate increases for water, wastewater and solid waste that would go into effect on July 1.

“Can we amend this so they can’t take out any money for city hall?” commission chair Bob Holloway asked. “We raise the rates and then it goes back to city hall.”

The proposed rate increases were approved by the City Council in August 2013 as part of a five-year schedule of increases to raise revenue to meet debt obligations, rebuild utility fund reserves and repair or replace aging water and wastewater pipes. Council members agreed at that time to review each scheduled annual rate increase before it takes effect.

The city is asking to implement the fourth year of rate increases for water and wastewater — at 23.6 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively — and the third year increase for solid waste, at 3.6 percent.

But utility advisory commissioners refused to vote on the rate increases until the council acts on new charges the utility departments will be required to pay to the city’s general fund.

In April, the commission voted against the city’s plan to charge utility ratepayers and airport users new fees — called enterprise cost reimbursements — to support public safety, street maintenance and capital improvements paid for by the city’s general fund budget.

“If they’re going to take the money away, they should put in a fund that takes care of the streets and the water and the sewer and not give it back to city hall,” Holloway said.

The new fees are based on complex formulas developed by a consultant last year.

Commissioners said the underlying methodologies used to justify the charges were “deeply flawed” and didn’t reflect the actual costs of services the utility departments would be required to pay.

City Council members were asked to approve the new cost reimbursement fees in March, but voted unanimously to delay action for 45 days until both the utility and airport advisory commissions could review the new charges.

The cost reimbursement fees are scheduled to be brought back to the council for a decision on May 17, along with the request to approve the three scheduled utility rate increases.

Financial services manager Melinda Wall asked commissioners to support the rate increases even if they oppose the new cost reimbursement fees.

Wall said the rate hikes are needed to rebuild the utilities’ operating reserves and bank funds for infrastructure repair.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking rate increases until the council makes a decision on the enterprise reimbursement plan,” said John Linn, commission vice-chair and former Lompoc mayor.

Noozhawk contributing writer Carol Benham is a longtime local journalist who lives in Lompoc. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

