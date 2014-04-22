Renovation Project of Gaviota Rest Areas on Highway 101 Postponed

The closure of the Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas on Highway 101 scheduled to begin Monday, April 28 for approximately nine months for a major project to improve this facility has been postponed. Caltrans will announce a new date as soon as it is available.

This project will include an extensive renovation to the plumbing systems in two restroom buildings that will include water conservation measures such as low-flow fixtures and faucets that will automatically turn off.

This facility will also receive upgrades to the electrical system and improvements to tile, carpentry, paint, landscape and irrigation systems.

These improvements are necessary due to the 1 million visitors who use these rest areas each year.

The contractor for this $927,000 project is Prism Engineering Inc. of Hayward. This project is expected to be completed in January.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.