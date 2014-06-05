Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Long-Term Closure of Northbound Highway 101 On-Ramp at Fairview Avenue Begins Monday

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 5, 2014 | 3:35 p.m.

The northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue will be closed for the next six to nine months beginning late Monday night, June 16.

Motorists can expect delays in this area and should allow extra time for any trips in the vicinity of this project. Electronic message boards will be activated to assist motorists in moving around the project area.

This ramp closure is part of a project to improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts located along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

This project will also prevent flooding north of Calle Real and Highway 101. It will also include reconstruction of the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta.

The contractor for this $16.6 million project is Flatiron West Incorporated of San Marcos. This project is expected to be completed in 2017.

As part of the City of Goleta’s Los Carneros Overhead Bridge Replacement project, the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Los Carneros Road remain closed until February 2015. Motorists can use Patterson Avenue or Highway 217 to access businesses, the Santa Barbara Regional Airport and UCSB. Click here for more information on this project.

All local businesses in the Fairview Shopping Center will remain open for business.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 
