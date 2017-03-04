Long Beach Blanks SBCC Softball

Softball

Long Beach blanked visiting SBCC 6-0 on Saturday in a nonconference softball game.

The Vaqueros (9-4) were held to two hits for the second straight game. They’ve scored just one run in the last 13 innings.

Alyssa Richter singled twice for the Vaqueros in the fourth and sixth innings. The Vikings improved to 9-8.

“Right now, we’re getting outplayed and having some issues at the plate,” said SBCC coach Paula Congleton. “Long Beach is a good team with good pitching. We’re hoping to get back on track tomorrow.”

The Vaqueros will play two games at Pasadena City College on Sunday, taking on PCC at 11 a.m. and Southwestern at 1 p.m.