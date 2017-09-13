Long Break Doesn’t Hurt Cate in Win Over Santa Ynez

Tennis

Cate girls tennis returned to the courts after a 10-day school trip and immediately got back to business, routing Santa Ynez 16-2 in a non-league match on Wednesday.

The doubles combination of senior Janice Ng and freshman Fritze Mayer looked strong, winning their three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1. The Rams won all nine doubles matches.

Cate (2-0) next plays at Santa Barbara on Friday.

"I'm sure we'll have to step it up another notch to get a win at Santa Barbara High on Friday, but over the last few years there has never been a time when the team hasn't responded to a challenge," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We're looking forward to competing against them again after seven seasons since our last match."



