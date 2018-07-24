Tuesday, July 24 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Long-Buried Sphinx Head Unveiled at Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center Gala

Sphinx head was one of the abandoned set pieces for Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 'The Ten Commandments' film

sphinx head

Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen, left, and Rep. Salud Carbajal talk about a plaster sphinx head unearthed from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie "The Ten Commandments." The artifact was publicly unveiled at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center’s Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

veiled sphinx head

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center shows off its latest finds from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie “The Ten Commandments” during its Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

movie set artifacts

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center shows off its latest finds from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie “The Ten Commandments” during its Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

movie set artifacts

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center shows off its latest finds from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie “The Ten Commandments” during its Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

dunes center building

he Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center houses several artifacts from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie “The Ten Commandments.” (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

By Sarah Linn for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | July 24, 2018 | 4:04 p.m.

Movie fans and history buffs got a glimpse of a rare Hollywood relic Saturday at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center: a giant sphinx head.

The Dunes Center showed off its latest finds from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie masterpiece The Ten Commandments at Saturday’s Sphinx and Drinks gala.

Archeologists excavated the artifacts from the sands of the Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes, which encompass an 18-mile stretch of coastline in southern San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties, in October and November 2017.

Among the treasures unearthed was a 10-foot-tall piece of a plaster sphinx featured in The Ten Commandments.

The Egyptian-style set of DeMille’s 1923 movie, designed by Art Deco designer Paul Iribe, featured 21 five-ton sphinxes, four 35-foot-tall statues of Ramses II and temple gates that stood more than 12 stories tall and 800 feet wide.

After filming ended, DeMille abandoned the set, which became known as the Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille.

Saturday’s 1920s-themed gala drew dignitaries such as Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen, who talked about the sphinx head before its unveiling.

Eventgoers also enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a live auction and music by The Tipsy Gypsies at the gala, a fundraiser for the Dunes Center’s educational programs and community outreach efforts.

