Long-Buried Sphinx Head Unveiled at Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center Gala
Sphinx head was one of the abandoned set pieces for Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 'The Ten Commandments' film
Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen, left, and Rep. Salud Carbajal talk about a plaster sphinx head unearthed from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie "The Ten Commandments." The artifact was publicly unveiled at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center’s Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen, left, and Rep. Salud Carbajal talk about a plaster sphinx head unearthed from the long-buried set of Cecil B. DeMille’s silent movie "The Ten Commandments." The artifact was publicly unveiled at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center’s Sphinx and Drinks gala on Saturday. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
Among the treasures unearthed was a 10-foot-tall piece of a plaster sphinx featured in The Ten Commandments.
The Egyptian-style set of DeMille’s 1923 movie, designed by Art Deco designer Paul Iribe, featured 21 five-ton sphinxes, four 35-foot-tall statues of Ramses II and temple gates that stood more than 12 stories tall and 800 feet wide.
After filming ended, DeMille abandoned the set, which became known as the Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille.
Saturday’s 1920s-themed gala drew dignitaries such as Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen, who talked about the sphinx head before its unveiling.
Eventgoers also enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a live auction and music by The Tipsy Gypsies at the gala, a fundraiser for the Dunes Center’s educational programs and community outreach efforts.
