Long-Conceived Isla Vista Community Center to be Backdrop for ‘Community Building Community’ Event

By Paola Dela Cruz for UCSB Associated Students | October 16, 2015 | 12:53 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, the community of Isla Vista will host an Isla Vista Community Center launch event entitled “Community Building Community.”

This event — organized as a part of Meet Your Neighbors Day, which has activities happening throughout downtown Isla Vista — will welcome Isla Vistans to tour the property which will be the future home of the Isla Vista Community Center.

Community members are invited to explore the former church and provide personal recommendations about how the building could be renovated and what services it might provide. 

The future Community Center building is located at 976 Embarcadero del Mar, in the heart of this small square mile community surrounded by four acres of open parkland. It is one of many positive steps taken in the last year toward a new and brighter future for Isla Vista.

The 40-year vision of the Isla Vista Community Center has recently garnered new momentum with a commitment from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to provide funding of $483,000 for renovations to the building, which is slated to open its doors in the Spring of 2017. 

Isla Vista residents, business owners, non-profits and other stakeholders gather regularly to help steward this vision by engaging in a community-driven visioning and fundraising effort to help guide the renovation and operations of the community space.

The Oct. 17 event is the first in a series that seeks to broaden community participation.

— Paola Dela Cruz is the external vice president for local affairs for UCSB Associated Students.

 
