Long-time Cate Tennis Coach Bob Bonning Named CIF-SS Hall of Famer

Bob Bonning, the boys tennis coach at Cate for 39 years, has been named an inductee to the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame, the governing body of Southern California high school sports announced.

Bonning is one of 13 members of the Southern Section’s 34th induction class.

They, along with six Distinguished Service Award winners, will be honored at a luncheon at the Grand Conference Center in Long Beach on Wednesday.

Bonning started coaching boys tennis at Cate in 1976. During his 39-year career, his teams won three CIF-SS team championships, were runners-up five times, reached the semifinals in 20 seasons and won 30 league championships, including 16 straight from 1984-1999.

His career record as the boys coach is 527-190.

"For 40 years, Bob Bonning was Cate," athletic director Wade Ransom said. "A master teacher, supportive educator and elite tennis coach, Bob had an amazing talent for helping students grow. Holding nearly every position at the school during his tenure, Bob's belief in Cate was extraordinary. Legions of students and colleagues have shared thousands of anecdotes relating to Bob's deep impact on their lives, choosing to remain connected to him and the school to this day. It is a testament to his lasting impact on the people of the Mesa."

Bonning coached the girls tennis team for five years and reached the finals twice.

Bonning was a member of the CIF-SS Tennis Advisory Committee and served as tournament director of the CIF-SS Boys Individual Northern Regionals.

In his 40 years at Cate, he served as a Department Chair, Dean of Students, Dean of Faculty and Assistant Headmaster before retiring in 2015.

The tennis facility at the school is named the Bob Bonning Tennis Center.

"Along side his wife, Ellen (who served Crane Country Day as a teacher for 30 years), they raised their two sons, Rebus and Peter, here at Cate," Ransom said. "Peter has returned to Cate as a teacher, following in his father's large footsteps.

"It is only fitting that CIF recognize Bob with the Hall of Fame Award as his success as a coach, mentor and teacher is truly world class. We are thrilled for his induction alongside the CIF class of 2017 and are truly grateful for his career of service to our students and school."

